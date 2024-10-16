Oakland Zoo holds goodbye party for elephant moving to Tennessee

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Osh the African elephant enjoyed an extravagant farewell party at Oakland Zoo, keepers said on Tuesday, October 15, ahead of his planned transfer to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

Footage released by the zoo shows Osh surrounded by snacks and crafted tributes including a banner reading, "Goodbye Osh."

Oakland Zoo said Osh would be following Donna, a female elephant that previously lived at the zoo, in his move to Tennessee.

The zoo cited socialization as one of the reasons for the move, stating that Osh "will have the opportunity to socialize and develop relationships with many other elephants over his lifetime, something that we could not offer him here."

Osh's move was planned for "later this fall," though for security reasons the official date was not published.