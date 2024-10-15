California police perform PIT maneuvers during pursuit

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Deputies were in pursuit of a possibly armed and dangerous driver in the San Bernardino County Monday night.

They say that the chase began when they attempted to pull the driver over and instead of stopping, they fled.

At times, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD) deputies said that the driver was hurtling along roads at speeds reaching triple digits.

Deputies say that the suspect is known to them, but did not disclose the crime that they had committed to reach that status. They did report that the suspect had two handguns whenever the alleged crime occurred.

While SBSD deputies chased the dark blue Infiniti on the street, Ontario Police Department (OPD) was assisting with the chase from their helicopter above.

At around 9:45pm, the suspect got onto northbound lanes of I-15, heading towards the Cajon Pass, which is where the chase began and where officers believe the person lives.

As the chase continued into the high desert, deputies successfully performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, bringing the chase to a very brief stop.

Despite this, they refused to get out of their vehicle and surrender, prompting a minutes-long standoff with deputies before they attempted to drive away from deputies.

They again PIT maneuvered the suspect, three additional times as they attempted to flee and somehow, the vehicle did not become disabled, still trying to drive away.

With five SBSD patrol cars following closely, they were able to successfully box the vehicle, bumping into both the suspect's car and each other's vehicles finally bringing the chase to an end.

One deputy was stuck inside of their vehicle after the pursuit came to a stop.

They also reported that shots were fired when the suspect got out of their car and ran. It's unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.