Skip to Content
California News

Parachutist lands on two spectators during San Francisco’s Fleet Week

By ,
today at 9:10 AM
Published 9:19 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco's annual Fleet Week was underway this weekend and the event took a turn when a parachutist landed on two spectators.

According to a statement from the Navy, it was not immediately made clear what caused the incident.

Officials say the mother and "juvenile" child were assessed and suffered minor injuries. However, the mother was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

The Navy said, in a statement to NBC Bay Area, that safety is the number one priority and officials will review the incident to determine the cause.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content