Parachutist lands on two spectators during San Francisco’s Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco's annual Fleet Week was underway this weekend and the event took a turn when a parachutist landed on two spectators.

According to a statement from the Navy, it was not immediately made clear what caused the incident.

Officials say the mother and "juvenile" child were assessed and suffered minor injuries. However, the mother was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

The Navy said, in a statement to NBC Bay Area, that safety is the number one priority and officials will review the incident to determine the cause.