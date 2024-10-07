Skip to Content
California News

San Francisco’s Fleet Week underway

By ,
today at 6:15 AM
Published 6:30 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco Fleet Week is underway in California's Bay Area.

From Blue Angels to the Parade of Ships, the festivities begin on Monday.

Fleet Week means lots of big ships sailing through the Golden Gate with some of those ships open for free tours.

Ships arrived Sunday with a water cannon escort from the fire department, a tradition that dates back to the 1890s.

Pier 39 on the bay will offer up free concerts starting Wednesday featuring sailors rocking out in uniform.

This year, the Marine Corps and the Navy will be bringing their brass bands to venues across the city, including a special concert on Thursday to honor our fallen.

The always popular and very visual "Parade of Ships" will be Friday.

Dillon Fuhrman

