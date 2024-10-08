One person injured following building explosion in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An explosion rattled a California neighborhood Monday morning.

Fire officials in Long Beach say an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) exploded at about 11:00am.

The ADU was at the back of a property in a residential neighborhood.

A man in his late 30s was pulled from the rubble. There's no word on his condition.

Firefighters put out a small fire started by the explosion, and investigators will now try to determine what caused the blast.