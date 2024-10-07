Los Angeles residents reflect on October 7 attack one year later

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was an evening of remembrance and reflection at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"I'm glad to be here alive, at exhibition, telling the story," said Bar Hinitz, a Nova Music Festival survivor.

Hinitz, 27, is reflecting on the unimaginable day he survived and the day he lost his best friend Dan.

"It's a great loss for this world and I really miss him," Hinitz expressed.

The Nova Exhibition in Culver City is honoring and remembering the more than 300 people killed and 40 kidnapped at the music festival when Hamas terrorists invaded the grounds on October 7.

A memorial wall, candles, and notes for the families of hostages.

"We encountered that is unhuman, in most human environment that you can have, which is a party of 5,000 beautiful people just celebrating life, and we were encountered with the opposite of it," Hinitz shared.

"The expo was originally created in Tel Aviv as a lost and found. All the belongings were collected from the grounds," said Josh Kadden, one of the organizers of the exhibition.

At another event Sunday evening, Mayor Karen Bass spoke at the Museum of Tolerance.

"We must continue our prayers for safety and peace...here in LA. Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in LA," Bass declared.

In a somber evening, survivors and a former hostage also shared their stories.

"When life tests you, you have to get up an fight," said Andrew Kozlov, a former hostage.

A candle-lighting ceremony took place at the museum, marking the exact time the October 7 attack took place.

More than 1,100 candles in honor of the hundreds of people killed.

"I hope for a world where there is no longer scenes like that," Hinitz further expressed.