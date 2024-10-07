Skip to Content
California News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans attend watch party of NLDS Game 2

By ,
today at 6:44 AM
Published 7:10 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Diego Padres crushed a franchise playoff record six home runs and blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-2, in NLDS Game 2 on Sunday night in L.A.

The six homers also tied an MLB playoff record, and the win evened the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two of those home runs, and the Padres got a win that featured some heated trash talk between players and an incident with fans at Dodger Stadium that caused a 12-minute delay.

Several Dodgers fans, who watched the game at a bar, shared their opinions of their team losing Game 2.

"I think I'd rather be blown out than lose by just a heartbreaker at the end, so I think they'll, you know, round up the troops, and they'll be ready for Game 3," said one Dodgers fan.

NLDS Game 3 will take place on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content