Los Angeles Dodgers fans attend watch party of NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Diego Padres crushed a franchise playoff record six home runs and blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-2, in NLDS Game 2 on Sunday night in L.A.

The six homers also tied an MLB playoff record, and the win evened the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two of those home runs, and the Padres got a win that featured some heated trash talk between players and an incident with fans at Dodger Stadium that caused a 12-minute delay.

Several Dodgers fans, who watched the game at a bar, shared their opinions of their team losing Game 2.

"I think I'd rather be blown out than lose by just a heartbreaker at the end, so I think they'll, you know, round up the troops, and they'll be ready for Game 3," said one Dodgers fan.

NLDS Game 3 will take place on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.