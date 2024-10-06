Skip to Content
California News

Small plane lands at California airport after pilot lost consciousness

By ,
today at 9:52 AM
Published 9:57 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot flying a small plane over Central California Friday passed out in the cockpit, leaving a lone passenger onboard with the task of trying to land the plane.

Fortunately, video captured showed the passenger managing to land the plane safely at an airport in Bakersfield.

Officials say the passenger was familiar with planes, but did not have a pilot's license.

Pilots on the ground coached the passenger through the landing. It overshot the runway, but there didn't appear to be any damage to the plane.

The pilot was rushed to a hospital. No word on the pilot's condition.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content