Small plane lands at California airport after pilot lost consciousness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot flying a small plane over Central California Friday passed out in the cockpit, leaving a lone passenger onboard with the task of trying to land the plane.

Fortunately, video captured showed the passenger managing to land the plane safely at an airport in Bakersfield.

Officials say the passenger was familiar with planes, but did not have a pilot's license.

Pilots on the ground coached the passenger through the landing. It overshot the runway, but there didn't appear to be any damage to the plane.

The pilot was rushed to a hospital. No word on the pilot's condition.