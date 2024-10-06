Skip to Content
California News

California officer stabbed, suspect shot and killed

By , ,
today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:26 PM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot and killed after stabbing an officer Saturday outside the doors of a police station in Santa Monica.

According to authorities, the officer was standing right outside the police station just before 5:30pm when he was confronted by a man who pulled out a knife and began attacking him, seemingly unprovoked.

The knife-wielding man slashed and stabbed the officer as he attempted to retreat around the corner. That's when the officer drew his weapon and opened fire, killing his attacker.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

Santa Monica authorities say this was the third officer attacked in recent weeks.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content