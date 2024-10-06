California officer stabbed, suspect shot and killed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot and killed after stabbing an officer Saturday outside the doors of a police station in Santa Monica.

According to authorities, the officer was standing right outside the police station just before 5:30pm when he was confronted by a man who pulled out a knife and began attacking him, seemingly unprovoked.

The knife-wielding man slashed and stabbed the officer as he attempted to retreat around the corner. That's when the officer drew his weapon and opened fire, killing his attacker.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

Santa Monica authorities say this was the third officer attacked in recent weeks.