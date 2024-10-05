Skip to Content
Two people dead after getting ejected from a car

today at 10:02 AM
POMONA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were killed when they were ejected from a car when a pursuit ended in a crash in Pomona on Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 5:45pm when the suspects were fleeing from pursuing officers along the I-10 Freeway near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At some point the car crashed, ejecting two of the occupants from inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. It's unclear if they were injured in the crash.

All westbound lanes of the freeway are closed as the investigation continues, as well as the northbound SR-71/westbound I-10 transition and the Kellogg Drive off-ramp. Police are diverting traffic onto the southbound SR-71.

Officers were unable to confirm reports that they were driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision happened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

