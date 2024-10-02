Suspect in Matthew Perry’s death pleas guilty

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect in connection to the death of actor Matthew Perry arrived in court for a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday.

California Dr. Mark Chavez appeared in a Los Angeles federal courtroom for the hearing after signing a plea agreement in his criminal case.

Chavez formally pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.

The judge set a sentencing hearing for Chavez on April 2, 2025.

Chavez had already surrendered his passport and agreed to no longer practice medicine.

He remains free on $50,000 bond and he could face up to 10 years in prison upon sentencing.