Suspect in Matthew Perry’s death pleas guilty
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect in connection to the death of actor Matthew Perry arrived in court for a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday.
California Dr. Mark Chavez appeared in a Los Angeles federal courtroom for the hearing after signing a plea agreement in his criminal case.
Chavez formally pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.
The judge set a sentencing hearing for Chavez on April 2, 2025.
Chavez had already surrendered his passport and agreed to no longer practice medicine.
He remains free on $50,000 bond and he could face up to 10 years in prison upon sentencing.