California attorney general holds press conference regarding ghost guns

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference Wednesday morning

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce the release of a new report of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Office of Gun Violence Prevention on ghost guns.

"Ghost guns" are untraceable firearms assembled from kits. They do not carry serial numbers as they are designed to avoid gun laws, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

In 2022, federal rulings took effect for gun sellers to serialize their current and future ghost gun inventory and for buyers to have to pass a background check.

