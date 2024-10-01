Wildfire in California prompts evacuation orders

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A wildfire in California sparked evacuation orders in Amador County on Monday.

Those evacuation orders have since been lifted as firefighters gained ground on the Tiger Fire.

The blaze began around 1:00pm along Tiger Creek Road, just west of the Tiger Creek Power House.

According to officials, the fire was at 25% containment, as of 6:30pm Monday.

The fire burned about three acres and consumed brush in steep and rugged terrain.