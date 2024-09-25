Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and wife’s dog attacked by coyote

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, got quite a scare when one of their dogs was attacked by a coyote Tuesday afternoon.

Ring Video showed the terrifying moment a coyote wanders into the backyard of their Brentwood, California home and snatches their 10-year-old dog named "Neena" sitting near the pool.

Their other dog, "Teenie," managed to run away.

Thankfully, "Neena" was too heavy for the coyote to run off with, allowing Furlan to catch up to the coyote and rescue "Neena."

Furlan, still shaken from it all, says she would've done anything to save her precious dog.

"And I saw out of the corner of my eye a giant, it looked like a, you know, just a big dog, a German Shepherd. And I thought, oh, the neighbor's dog got out. Honestly, I would rather have the coyote attack me. And I know that maybe sounds silly, but I love my dogs so much. I don't have children on my own. I just have these dogs and I would do anything for them. I would have punched it. I would have gotten bit. It could have bit my arm. I wouldn't have cared. I was right up next to it. And he saw me and I screamed right in its face and I grabbed her. Brittany Furlan

Fortunately, "Neena" didn't have any deep wounds and is recovering from the drama.

Furlan and Tommy Lee, who was inside the home having a meeting at the time both, say it's a strong reminder to be on high alert for coyotes at all hours of the day.