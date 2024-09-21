California city to add sound padding and magnetic locks due to noise complaints from people playing pickleball

SARATOGA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's been called the fastest growing sport in America. It's also been called the sport most likely to annoy neighbors.

The sport in question is pickleball and some have said the sounds of the game can turn neighbors into enemies quickly.

Pickleball is definitely a loud game, but how intrusive the noise is and how much people who aren't playing have to put up with is a big part of the discussion in Saratoga, California.

Some neighbors who live next to Quito Park say it's maddening.

"It sounds like a popping sound. And it's not a pleasant sound. It's not something that you get used to. I thought I would get used to it after a while but I haven't. And it's very...penetrating," said Rich Valenzuela, a Saratoga resident.

The courts are mainly used by members of a pickleball association through reservations, but there are also times for the general public.

Right now, there are signs posted and big locks meant to enforce the posted hours, which say the courts are closed after 6:00 or 7:00pm, but neighbors say the posted hours don't seem to matter to players.

"Every morning we hear it around 6:30...they sometimes jump over the fence to play at night...They'll bring their own lights until midnight to play. They don't regulate the courts very well," said Zack Petersen, another Saratoga resident.

City officials we talked to point out they recently authorized $100,000 to put up sound padding and to install magnetic locks at the courts.

Some pickleball fans we talked to were skeptical. One man, who asked not to be shown on camera, said there should be no problem if the court hours are restricted and enforced and added, it's not that loud anyway.

"Well, I think the noise of pickleball should be compared to the noise of the landscapers and the other people that are running their mowers and their blowers...they're just as loud as pickleball," said the man.

"They said they were going to put up some pads up and around it, and locks. But, people are still jumping 'over' to get in there. So, I think it would be best just to get rid of it," Petersen added.

Mayor Yan Zhou says the city will install that sound padding and magnetic locks by November, and also emphasized people jumping the fence and playing at all hours are breaking the law and encouraged neighbors to call police.