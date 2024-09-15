California gas prices increase while gas prices across the country decreases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - California is seeing an increase in gas prices, despite prices continuing to fall across the country.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for a gallon of regular in California costs $4.76 as of Thursday, up 10 cents from last week.

Pulling up to the pump isn't anyone's favorite part of the day, especially when it comes to the price of gas.

"I can't afford this gas. This is gonna be quick because its too high for my budget," said one California driver as she pumps gas into her car.

That's a common feeling among many drivers right now.

"Well, it definitely got up. Probably doubled just in my lifetime," said another California driver.

"It's too expensive," said another California driver.

"I just can't do it anymore," said another California driver.

While gas prices in the Golden State are increasing, prices across the nation are dropping.

"It's on pace to be below $3 a gallon pretty soon. In California, though, that's not the case and in northern California specifically, we're seeing prices go up," said John Treanor with AAA.

Treanor says that's because oil refineries on the West Coast are going through routine maintenance, meaning there is less gas available.

"Because there is a crunch of supply, because new gas isn't being made at some facilities. It means gasoline prices go up," Treanor added.

But, he says this is planned maintenance that happens every year, adding they choose this time to do it because fewer people are on the roads.

"So they do this right now because this is after that summer driving surge is a lull before the holidays happen," Treanor explained.

For those still frequently on the roads, they're hopeful they'll see relief soon.

"Hopefully we get something going pretty soon, especially with the winter coming around," said one California driver.

"My buddy helps me out with gas, and so that's really good," said another California driver.

"It would help me as a business consumer if gas wasn't so high," said another California driver.