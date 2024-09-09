Skip to Content
California News

California man rescued from drain pipe using latest technology

VCFD PIO via Storyful
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A man was rescued from a 36-inch drain pipe in Ventura County, California, on September 8, local officials said, publishing footage of the rescue.

The Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) said it worked in collaboration with other local agencies including the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO), Oxnard Fire Department (OFD), and Oxnard Police Department (OPD) to locate and rescue the man.

According to local reports the rescued man was 37-years-old.

According to KVTA, "the depth of the pipe ranged from four-to-eight feet."

OPD used "the latest in robot technology" to locate the man.

Rescuers "dug down to the pipe and then cut an opening and carefully and safely removed him," KVTA reported.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition, VCFD said.

