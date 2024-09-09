Boyles Fire burns at least 30 structures, no injuries or deaths reported

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A wildfire in Clearlake, California has burned homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Cal Fire officials say the so-called Boyles Fire has burned at least 30 structures, and at least 4,000 people have been displaced.

In a press conference on Sunday, Lake County Fire Chief William Sapeta said the fire was 10% contained, and they are still working "very aggressively" to stop the fire.

"There is no other county in the state of California that has been impacted by Wildfires more than Lake County. It is devastating. Over 60% Lake County's land mass has burned since 2015," said Senator Mike McGuire (D-CA).

As of Monday, the fire has burned close to 90 acres so far, and 40 to 50 vehicles were lost. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported, and firefighters are continuing to battle the wildfire.

It is unclear how the fire started.