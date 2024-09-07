CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Whale swimming in a California harbor

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A rare visitor to Half Moon Bay's harbor in California has captured the town's attention.

The whale was first spotted Thursday swimming near boats docked in the harbor. Some who live in the area say they've never seen a whale there so close to shore.

The deputy harbor master says it does not appear to be in danger or injured, but followed anchovies into the harbor for a snack.

"He was quite spectacular. He was swimming over between the fuel dock...and he hit it. And then he was going all the way around, back and forth, right here out in front of the fuel dock," said Kerry Davis, a harbor resident.

It's believed the whale will head back out to sea sometime when the tide rises.