California fire crews battle 10-acre brush fire

today at 6:16 AM
Published 6:21 AM

IRWINDALE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crews battled a 10-acre brush fire Monday in Irwindale, California. No structures were threatened, according to KCBS.

It comes as a wide swath of Southern California prepared for elevated fire conditions as excessive heat, breezy winds and low humidity were on tap this week, according to KCBS.

By this Thursday, temperatures in Los Angeles-area valleys could reach 113 degrees, according to KCBS.

The "homeless, elderly, children and those with health conditions are at the highest risk for heat illnesses," according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

