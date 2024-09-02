California community gather to honor Hersh Goldberg-Polin

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the six hostages found dead in Gaza, was honored with a vigil in Berkeley, California on Sunday.

It comes one day after the Israeli army recovered the bodies of six hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the victims as Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.

A spokesperson for Israel's Health Ministry said the six were killed sometime Thursday or Friday.

Goldberg-Polin's vigil was held at his family's previous synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel.

Protesters are now looking to the Israeli government to negotiate a deal to bring the remaining hostages home.