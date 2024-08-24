California toddler returns safely to his family following carjacking incident

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A toddler in California was back in his family's arms after a vehicle he was in was carjacked in a Ralphs parking lot on Friday. Thankfully, the child was safe, but the suspect is still on the run.

A parent's worst nightmare. The mom says she put her son locked into his car seat, turned on the car with the AC for him while she loaded her groceries in her trunk, and that's when a man took advantage of the situation as he hopped in and took off with the little boy in the backseat.

But, the story does have a happy ending.

Video captured shows the moment the two-year-old boy was reunited with his father back at the grocery store where he was taken one hour prior.

The boy's parents are relieved and so thankful that their son is safe and back in their arms. Their family was with them as they got the little boy back.

Now this all happened around 1:00pm when the mother was loading her groceries in her car in the parking lot of this Ralphs supermarket in the Canyon Plaza on the corner of Laurel Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard.

She says she noticed the man wandering through the parking lot and before she knew it, he had jumped into the front seat of her car and left.

The family said just shortly after, they learned their son was dropped off just two blocks away on peoria.

The suspect walked up a driveway of a random home and left the boy in his carseat in the shade.

Apparently, landscapers on the property and people at the house saw the boy and called police. A SkyCal chopper was overhead and captured the little boy in his carseat there.

The boy was then escorted by police in their car back to the Ralphs store where his family was anxiously waiting for him.

SkyCal was also overhead as the boy was safely returned back to his mother.

It was a very emotional reunion as the mom had tears of joy as she got her son back in her arms. Even the officer was reportedly tearing up as the family is reunited.

The family, who did not want to be on camera, said shortly after this reunion, they are just so thankful this is how this scary situation ended.

As of now, the car has not been returned to the family. The suspect is described as a man wearing grey pants. The family's stolen car is a blue Nissan Rogue.

This could have been a much different story and everyone is just grateful to be back together right now.

The family really wanted to make sure that people take what happened to them as a lesson to be aware. They also said to be extra cautious and aware at all times so anyone doesn't have to experience what they did.

But fortunately, the little boy is back home with mom and dad after a terrifying ordeal.