House used in “Poltergeist” officially up for sale

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Remember the horror movie classic "Poltergeist?" The Simi Valley, California home where the first movie in the series was filmed is now up for sale.

According to the listing, the four-bedroom home is selling for nearly $1.2 million.

In case you missed it, the 1982 movie is about a suburban family whose home is haunted by ghosts that abduct their daughter.

But, the listing promises the house is "definitely not haunted."