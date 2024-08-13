Kayakers in California have a close encounter with a shark

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A couple of kayakers had an unnerving close encounter with a shark while fishing in Half Moon Bay.

Ian Walters, a teacher at Oakland's Head-Royce School, was filming as the shark started following his friend off Pillar Point Harbor last Tuesday.

Walters realizes how lucky they are the shark didn't attack, but says it was more surreal than scary.

"It followed my buddy for a couple minutes. We moved closer together, watched it circle back around and it started following me. We kind of just let it off toward some seals, looked over our shoulders another hour or two and everythying was fine...I never thought in a million years I'd experience one close up, and it feels lucky to have done that, and lucky to have done that with a friend, who could keep me fun...We just tried to not bug it." Ian Walters

Walters shared his video with shark enthusiasts on the internet, who suspect it was a great white based on its size: About 14 feet long.

He says it may be a while before they go out kayaking again, but he definitely has a tale to share with his sixth grade students.