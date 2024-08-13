Caltech researchers react to 4.4-magnitude earthquake

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) reacted to a 4.4-magnitude earthquake hitting Pasadena, California, on Monday, August 12.

Footage filmed and posted to X by user @CommuterMoe, a staff member at Caltech, shows people reacting to the earthquake moments after it was felt on the Caltech campus in Pasadena on Monday morning.

People are seen gathering around monitors displaying the earthquake updates, which say "light shaking expected."

Caltech, a private research institution, is home to a Seismological Laboratory that serves as a "focal point for earthquake information in Southern California and the world."

According to a local news report, shaking was reported throughout Los Angeles.