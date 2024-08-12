Vince Vaughn receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn is being honored with the 2,786th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame late Monday morning.

Vaughn is known for films such as "Swingers," "Old School," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "Wedding Crashers," and more.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the star, located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, is for the Motion Pictures category.

The press release says Melvin Robert, newscaster for EXTRA TV, will emcee the ceremony, with Bill Lawrence, known for creating and producing shows like "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso," and Peter Billingsley, known for playing Ralphie Parker in "A Christmas Story" as well as directing Vaughn in the romantic comedy "Couples Retreat," serving as guest speakers.

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.