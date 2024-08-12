Skip to Content
South Pasadena rocked by preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Parts of Southern California were shaken by an earthquake Monday afternoon.

The quake struck at around 12:20pm and has a preliminary magnitude of 4.4.

Earthquake-related incidents were reported in the City of Pasadena, where a water pipe bursting in front of City Hall, according to a public information officer (PIO) for the city.

Shaking was felt across the Los Angeles region as well as northern Orange County, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is urging people to be prepared for aftershocks.

