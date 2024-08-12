California firefighters put out “terrain-driven” brush fire

MONTECITO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters rushed to the scene of a brush fire burning in the Montecito Heights area on Sunday afternoon and were able to quickly contain the flames before they spread through the surrounding vegetation.

The blaze was first reported at around 3:15pm just east of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in the area of N. Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Crews said that the "terrain-driven" fire was being fueled by light wind conditions, that pushed it to quickly consume about eight acres by 4:30pm, at which point they said that they had contained the fire.

No structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries have been reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the fire, where both land crews and water-dropping helicopters were busy working to contain the flames.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.