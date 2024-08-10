California firefighters battle fire at a pallet yard

MODESTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a pallet yard in Modesto Friday night that spread to buildings, the fire department said.

Crews were dropping water on the fire from a crane.

The fire was burning on Janopaul Avenue, near 7th and 9th Streets. The fire produced a large column of black smoke, which could be seen from the city and Highway 99.

Perez Pallets, located at Janopaul Avenue and Sonora Avenue, told CBS News Sacramento that the fire started at another property and into its yard. The business is family-owned.

7th and 9th Street were closed while crews battled the fire.