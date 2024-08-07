Skip to Content
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles Southern California

today at 5:56 AM
Published 6:05 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled Southern California on Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 9:00pm southwest of Lamont, California, which borders Bakersfield.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) deployed its helicopters shortly after the quake to survey the region for any potential damages.

More than two dozen earthquakes followed, with magnitudes between 2.5 and 4.5. Those aftershocks struck near Lamont and Grapevine.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded three aftershocks above magnitude 4.0.

The vast majority of aftershocks were below magnitude 3.0.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

