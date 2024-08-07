California man and his dog attacked by a coyote inside their home

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A homeowner and his dog are recovering Tuesday night after a vicious fight with a coyote inside their home.

The man told police it got in through the dog door.

He said he then grabbed a knife and stabbed it to death, and as it was attacking his chihuahua, the coyote bit both the man and his dog multiple times.

Police say the man was treated and released from the hospital and the dog is doing okay.