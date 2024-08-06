San Diego Zoo unveils first new set of giant pandas

SAN DIEGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - There's a new celebrity couple in Southern California: A pair of giant pandas.

They're the first new set of giant pandas in America more than two decdes and will make their public debut this week at the San Diego Zoo.

Meet five-year-old male Yun Chuan, who loves his bamboo, and three-year-old female Xin Bao, meaning "smart, adventurous one."

Their presence here is a sign of goodwill between the U.S. And china and a concerted effort to protect the beloved bears.

The giant pandas are making their home in "Panda Ridge," a larger habitat with new shade trees for climbing and rolling hills for, well, rolling.

The public can catch its first glimpse in person at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday.

Let the panda-monium begin!