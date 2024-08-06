Skip to Content
Brush fire in California burns at least one home

today at 6:27 AM
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fast-moving brush fire burning in the hills above San Bernardino has engulfed several homes.

The "Edgehill Fire" broke out around 3:00pm Monday in the Little Mountain area and quickly spread to what authorities described as an "immediate structure threat."

Evacuations were ordered for all residents living in the neighborhood as flames consumed homes. At least one home burned down to the foundation.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze from the air and on the ground.

It's still unclear what sparked the fire, but temperatures across the region hovered in the triple digits as of Monday.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

