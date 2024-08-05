California authorities chase down two suspects

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) chased down two separate vehicles during the same pursuit after the original suspect ditched his stolen SUV and hopped into a waiting getaway car, according to CBS News Los Angeles.

It started in the South Gate and East Los Angeles area at relatively slow speeds.

At times, the suspect drove through red lights and veered onto the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic.

The original driver predominantly stayed in the same area, basically circling around while officers tried to pop his tires with at least four spike strips. None of them worked.

After circling aimlessly for more than an hour, the suspect jumped into the passenger seat of another vehicle before it sped off away from police.

The getaway car driver quickly drove away and blew through red lights, contrasting with the original driver. The suspect recklessly dodged other cars, driving on the wrong side of the road at breakneck speeds.

The two suspects eventually reached the CA-110 northbound near Downtown Los Angeles as the LAPD chased them. The driver reached speeds well above the limit while weaving past other cars.

After getting off the 110 Freeway, they merged onto the I-10 to the I-710 Freeway with their lights off. CHP took over the pursuit while the suspects blew past other motorists on LA's freeways.

The pair eventually exited the freeway in Southeast Los Angeles and the Harbor Gateway.

After driving through surface streets, the suspects crashed into another vehicle before jumping out and running away from officers.