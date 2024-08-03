Skip to Content
California man leads police on a rooftop chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was an action-packed scene in a normally quiet Sacramento neighborhood when a man started jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

Police received a call earlier this week of a man jumping fences in several neighbors' backyards.

When police arrived, the man ran away, climbing on top of a roof and began leaping from house to house.

The chase lasted for nearly an hour until the man got stuck in a tree and had to be brought down by firefighters.

Sacramento police say the suspect claimed that people were chasing him, but officers did not locate anybody else on the roofs.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

