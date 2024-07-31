Skip to Content
California News

Nixon Fire burns more than 4,500 acres, 0% contained

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A wind-driven brush fire that erupted south of Highway 371 in Aguanga has scorched more than 4,500 acres and damaged structures.

According to sources, the fire was progressing rapidly Tuesday toward mountains along the boundary separating Riverside and San Diego Counties, with 0% of the flames contained.

Evacuation warnings for areas of North San Diego County were issued at around 6:20pm.

The non-injury Nixon Fire was reported at 12:28pm Monday in the area of Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Peak Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department (RCFD).

