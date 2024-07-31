Federal and state law enforcement officials announce court filing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Federal and state law enforcement officials held a press conference Wednesday afteroon.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, they announced a court-filing related to a high-profile matter in the Inland Empire.

The press release says United States Attorney Martin Estrada, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jose Pedro spoke at the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.