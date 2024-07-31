Skip to Content
California News

Federal and state law enforcement officials announce court filing

By ,
New
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:24 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Federal and state law enforcement officials held a press conference Wednesday afteroon.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, they announced a court-filing related to a high-profile matter in the Inland Empire.

The press release says United States Attorney Martin Estrada, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jose Pedro spoke at the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content