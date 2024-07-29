Skip to Content
One person shot at an intersection in California

By ,
today at 6:51 AM
Published 6:57 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a South Los Angeles intersection early Sunday evening.

It happened at around 7:45pm in the area of E. 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Officers were first called to the scene for reports of a shooting in the area.

With SkyCal over the scene, more than a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the street near crime tape that surrounded the area.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics took one person to the hospital. Their condition and the nature of their injury was not immediately known.

