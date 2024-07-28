Family and friends of U.S. Women’s Soccer team member hold watch party

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Playing for the U.S. Women's Soccer team in Paris is a dream come true for 23-year-old Jenna Nighswonger of Huntington Beach, California and her family and friends back home are cheering her on.

On Sunday, they gathered at a local restaurant to watch the game on TV and cheered when Jenna entered Sunday's game against Germany.

A former coach praised her hard work-ethic and great attitude, and a former high school teammate talked of how Jenna loved soccer so much she only wore soccer clothes to school.

And now, Jenna and her team didn't disappoint as they beat Germany 4-1, and the team will go up against Australia on Wednesday.