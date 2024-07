SEAL BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) says rescuers pulled a man out of the San Gabriel River Channel at about 9:20pm Friday night.

Two bystanders saw the man in the water struggling and jumped in to help but when they were unable to rescue him, they called 911.

Divers were able to locate the man and bring him ashore, and he was taken to Los Alamitos Medical Center (LAMC).

His condition is unknown.