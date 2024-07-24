Port of Los Angeles sued by environmental organization

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Port of Los Angeles is facing a lawsuit that claims it's polluting the water.

The port is accused of violating the Clean Water Act, and the lawsuit claims the port continuously dumps untreated waste water, and discharges illegal levels of toxic copper and bacteria into the ocean.

In addition, the organization, "Environment California," is demanding that the port clean up the harbor and prevent pollution.

"The water quality in the harbour is notoriously bad. It isn't safe for swimming, it isn't safe for boating, and it isn't safe for the creatures that live in those waters," said Laura Deehan, State Director for Environment California.

The port responded in a statement saying this involves an issue at a pump station, and going on to say: