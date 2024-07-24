California robbery suspect crashes into a tree after stealing a police cruiser

GLENDALE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A robbery suspect crashed a stolen Glendale police cruiser into a tree Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 9:00pm after officers responded to the intersection of East Broadway and South Kenwood Street. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect jumped into the officer's patrol car and drove away.

The man crashed the cruiser less than a mile away shortly after.

No officers suffered any injuries. The suspect was taken into custody, according to officers.