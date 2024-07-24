California brush fire, known as the Circle Fire, forces evacuations

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Madera County near the town of O'Neals after a fire ignited in the area Tuesday afternoon, the Madera County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's department says there is an immediate threat to life and has issued a mandatory evacuation for county zones E1035 and E1029. Zones E1033 and E0971 are under evacuation warnings.

Deputies say the fire is burning in the area around the area of Road 200 in O'Neals, near Circle J Ranch Road. The incident has been named the Circle Fire.

Per Cal Fire, the Circle Fire is 46 acres as of 2:05pm. Watch Duty reports that forward progress has stopped as of 2:29pm.