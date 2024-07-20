LAPD releases bodycam footage of two officers attacked with a fully automatic rifle

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Newly released police bodycam video shows the dramatic moments when two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were attacked with a fully automatic rifle.

The incident happened during a traffic stop in Willowbrook on July 3.

Dashcam video released by LAPD shows the officers conducting a routine traffic stop for a possible DUI near Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue at about 9:00pm.

The car starts to slow down before it comes to a stop. These few moments may have saved their lives.

According to the District Attorney's (D.A.) Office, a man inside the car begins firing a fully automatic AR-style rifle. Officers immediately open their doors to return fire and the car speeds off.

The officers drive about a block before making the decision to stop a potentially dangerous pursuit. That's when they realize they're bleeding.

LAPD says two bullets grazed one of the officer's head and both officers had injuries from the windshield breaking.

The officers are Stefan Carutasu and Joshua Rodney. LAPD's latest public records from 2023 show Carutasu became an officer in 2022. However, Rodney is not listed. Both were treated at the hospital and released.

On July 12, police arrested 31-year-old Malcolm Darnell Gus Jr. in connection to the shooting, and as of now, L.A. County D.A. George Gascon announced several charges, including attempted murder on a peace officer.