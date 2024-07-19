Skip to Content
Wildfire breaks out in Angeles National Forest

By , ,
today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:27 PM

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A large wildfire broke out at the Angeles National Forest on Friday.

Flames ignited and massive clouds of smoke filled the sky, causing one person to be taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

Crews of 25 people were sent to fight the fire and provide structure defense at various campgrounds.

There have also been reports of people being trapped by the flames in the Eaton Canyons.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

