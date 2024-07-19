Domestic dispute in California ends with deadly samurai sword attack

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A domestic dispute in Southern California ends with a deadly samurai sword attack.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) were called to the scene around 3:30pm Thursday.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a woman with blood on her right leg and hands, who was seen holding the sword near a parked U-Haul truck on South Huntington Avenue.

As deputies approached, the woman waved them down. She immediately complied with police officers when she was asked to put the weapon down.

The woman directed authorities to a residence nearby, where they found another woman suffering from lacerations. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

They found an additional woman in the residence unharmed, who was also transferred to a local hospital due to a medical emergency.

Authorities say they are not sure what led to the deadly violence between at least two of the women.