Suspect escapes following stolen coffee truck crash

today at 6:33 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A carjacking suspect flipped a stolen coffee cart during a pursuit with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday night.

The owner of the mobile coffee store said the truck towing the car was in his dad's driveway when it was stolen. One of the employees was inside when the suspect stole it, according to the owner.

The suspect sped through city streets before reaching Tujunga Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood.

The driver took a right turn too quickly, causing the trailer to roll over and forcing the truck to spin out. The suspect jumped out of the car and ran away from police when the truck stopped.

Officers did not immediately locate the driver.

