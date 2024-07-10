Skip to Content
California firefighters continue battling Lake Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Firefighters continue to battle a growing Lake Fire in California.

The wildfire started on July 5 and brought thousands of firefighters to the Los Padres National Forest.

Evacuation warnings have been put in place for several areas.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire has reach 16% containment. More than 1,100 firefighters from in and out of the state are battling the Lake Fire.

So far, it has burned more than 20,000 acres.

