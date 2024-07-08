Skip to Content
Union Pacific train derails, no injuries reported

By ,
today at 6:51 AM
Published 7:11 AM

CARSON, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - No injuries have been reported after a Union Pacific train derailed in Carson on Sunday.

It's unclear what exactly caused the train to go off the tracks near the area of Alameda Street, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LACSD) investigators say that there was some property damage that occurred as a result of the incident.

Deputies also noted that Union Pacific Police will be handling the investigation.

No further information was provided.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the derailment, where several cars of the train could be seen turned on their side.

