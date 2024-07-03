Driver of stolen hospital van arrested following police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The driver of a stolen hospital van led police on a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

Authorities say the van was stolen during a shift change at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The driver went the wrong way through freeway exits and residential neighborhoods. The suspect ignored street light commands, squeezed through congested roads and weaved dangerously through traffic. He eventually pulled over in Panorama City about an hour later.

He jumped out of the van, ran across the road and into the garden center of a Home Depot store.

Police quickly surrounded the parking lot and ran into the store as employees pointed out the direction in which the suspect fled.

The driver was arrested a short time later.